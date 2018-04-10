Monaco Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (MCO)

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Monaco has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monaco token can now be bought for about $5.37 or 0.00078692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Livecoin, Qryptos and EXX. Monaco has a total market cap of $70.85 million and $9.14 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00768921 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00175364 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Monaco Profile

Monaco launched on June 26th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,205,542 tokens. The official message board for Monaco is medium.com/@monaco_card. The official website for Monaco is www.mona.co. The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard. Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The functionality of Monaco VISA® Card makes it a must-have item not only for every Ether or Bitcoin holder, but also for everyone who spends money in foreign currency. Core features: – Spend your Ether or Bitcoin with a physical Monaco VISA® Card, wherever VISA® cards are accepted, both online & offline – Only the exact amount that you spend with your Monaco VISA® Card will be incrementally exchanged from ETH/BTC in real-time when you swipe your card, with rest being securely stored in your wallet to which only you have access – Exchange money at perfect interbank exchange rates using Monaco App – Enjoy the same perfect interbank rates whenever you spend on Monaco VISA® Card – Send money from Monaco App in 23 currencies to 120 countries worldwide for free – Sending money between Monaco App users is free & real-time, with the money being instantly available for the recipient on their Monaco VISA® Card – Customer onboarding can be done entirely via the mobile App – a process taking less than 3 minutes “

Buying and Selling Monaco

Monaco can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bittrex, HitBTC, Huobi, YoBit, Bit-Z, OKEx, BigONE, Coinnest, Livecoin, Upbit, Coinrail, Liqui, Binance, Qryptos, EXX and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Monaco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monaco must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monaco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monaco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monaco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.