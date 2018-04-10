Monaco (CRYPTO:MCO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.79 Million

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Monaco token can now be bought for about $5.34 or 0.00077958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, YoBit, Binance and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Monaco has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monaco has a total market cap of $70.51 million and $9.79 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00789523 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014601 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00173177 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00065474 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Monaco

Monaco’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,205,542 tokens. Monaco’s official message board is medium.com/@monaco_card. Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monaco’s official website is www.mona.co. The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard.

According to CryptoCompare, “The functionality of Monaco VISA® Card makes it a must-have item not only for every Ether or Bitcoin holder, but also for everyone who spends money in foreign currency. Core features: – Spend your Ether or Bitcoin with a physical Monaco VISA® Card, wherever VISA® cards are accepted, both online & offline – Only the exact amount that you spend with your Monaco VISA® Card will be incrementally exchanged from ETH/BTC in real-time when you swipe your card, with rest being securely stored in your wallet to which only you have access – Exchange money at perfect interbank exchange rates using Monaco App – Enjoy the same perfect interbank rates whenever you spend on Monaco VISA® Card – Send money from Monaco App in 23 currencies to 120 countries worldwide for free – Sending money between Monaco App users is free & real-time, with the money being instantly available for the recipient on their Monaco VISA® Card – Customer onboarding can be done entirely via the mobile App – a process taking less than 3 minutes “

Monaco Token Trading

Monaco can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, Huobi, Qryptos, EXX, Bittrex, YoBit, Binance, Upbit, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Coinnest, Bit-Z, BigONE, Coinrail, Livecoin and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase Monaco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monaco must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monaco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Monaco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.