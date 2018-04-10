MonaCoin (MONA) Price Down 8.4% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00048080 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, Fisco and Zaif. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $190.07 million and $911,896.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,747.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.05890910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.81 or 0.09436920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.66 or 0.01686980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.02447090 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00199738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00595268 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02618570 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 58,674,700 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin is a peer-to-peer payment network and digital currency based on an open source protocol. – scrypt – 1.5 minute block targets – subsidy halves in 1051k blocks (~3 years) – 105,120,000 total coins – 50 coins per block – DigiShield difficulty algorithm “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bitbank, Bleutrade, Bittrex, EXX, Zaif and Fisco. It is not presently possible to purchase MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonaCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.