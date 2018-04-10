Monero Market Cap Achieves $2.63 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $22.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $165.18 or 0.02460480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022934 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016573 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006487 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000482 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 15,914,244 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptonight algorithm based alternative crypto currency. The coin is based on Proof of Work and has a block reward that varies smoothly. The difficulty retargets every block with a sixty second block target. Monero uses a Ring Signature system to protect your privacy, allowing users to make untraceable transactions. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Abucoins, Bithumb, Exrates, Tux Exchange, Gate.io, Binance, Exmo, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Cryptomate, Bisq, Kraken, Qryptos, Mercatox, Cryptox, Poloniex, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Braziliex, Upbit, SouthXchange and OKEx. It is not possible to purchase Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

