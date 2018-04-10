Moneta 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.00 (MONETA)

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Moneta coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moneta has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moneta has a market cap of $0.00 and $24.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.01688670 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007663 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017678 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001191 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Moneta Profile

Moneta is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2015. Moneta’s official website is moneta.io. Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io.

Moneta Coin Trading

Moneta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Moneta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneta must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneta using one of the exchanges listed above.

