Liberum Capital Cuts Moneysupermarket.com (LON:MONY) Price Target to GBX 295

Moneysupermarket.com (LON:MONY) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 345 ($4.88) to GBX 295 ($4.17) in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 370 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.95) in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.23) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 425 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.95) in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.08 ($4.71).

Moneysupermarket.com stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 286.20 ($4.05). 2,357,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.com has a 12 month low of GBX 241.40 ($3.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 369 ($5.22).

About Moneysupermarket.com

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

