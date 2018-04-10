Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.25.

MPWR traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $111.56. 234,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,020. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $88.19 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,674.15, a PE ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $129.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 96,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $10,405,822.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,001 shares in the company, valued at $142,594,528.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 705,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,291,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,741 shares of company stock worth $39,997,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

