Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Lifted by Monroe Bank & Trust MI

Monroe Bank & Trust MI lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 33.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Yorkville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $202,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.10.

Shares of UNP opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101,527.85, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $101.06 and a 1-year high of $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

