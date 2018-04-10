Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $80,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MCO traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.51. The stock had a trading volume of 582,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,279. The company has a market capitalization of $30,382.99, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -44.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $171.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 319.45%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 92.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 119,047 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/moodys-co-mco-director-darrell-duffie-sells-500-shares-updated.html.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.