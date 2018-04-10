Mooncoin (MOON) Hits Market Cap of $14.43 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Mooncoin has a market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $290,267.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Bleutrade. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.01672390 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007965 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017253 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024708 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 223,919,482,361 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

According to CryptoCompare, “There is one coin for each millimeter of covering distance from the Earth to the Moon. Moon Coin has an increasing block reward reduction range, where in the first 100,000 blocks the reward can be between 0 and 1,000,000 coins, this then drops to 0-600,000 coins for the second 100,000 blocks and so on. After block 384,400 all block rewards are fixed at 29531. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

