Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.46 Million Position in 3M (MMM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $56,178.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,757,665.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

NYSE:MMM opened at $212.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126,394.88, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a 52-week low of $188.62 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

