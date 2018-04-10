Morgan Sindall Group’s (MGNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,565 ($22.12) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGNS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.61) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Morgan Sindall Group stock traded up GBX 66 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,248 ($17.64). 30,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,423. Morgan Sindall Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 947.81 ($13.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,520 ($21.48).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $16.00.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 37,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,192 ($16.85), for a total transaction of £449,729.68 ($635,660.33).

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc is a construction and regeneration company. The Company operates through various divisions, including construction and infrastructure, fit out, property services, partnership housing, urban regeneration and investments. The Company’s construction and infrastructure division provides specialist construction and infrastructure design and build services on projects, frameworks and alliances.

