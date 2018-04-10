Morgan Stanley Cuts Alphabet (GOOGL) Price Target to $1,175.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $1,200.00 to $1,175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,340.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,192.20 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,175.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,020.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $701,696.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $834.60 and a 12-month high of $1,198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 899.9% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 25,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after buying an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.8% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 155,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,584,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Davidson & Garrard Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Davidson & Garrard Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

