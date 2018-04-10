Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) in a research note published on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCE. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of CCE stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $20,213.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

