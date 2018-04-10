HSBC (HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 850

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 820 ($11.59) to GBX 850 ($12.01) in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.89) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.59) price objective (down from GBX 820 ($11.59)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS set a GBX 725 ($10.25) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.89) price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 758.33 ($10.72).

LON HSBA traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 673.50 ($9.52). 14,076,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 618 ($8.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 798.60 ($11.29).

In related news, insider Marc Moses sold 88,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($10.19), for a total transaction of £636,145.51 ($899,145.60). Also, insider Iain Mackay sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £24,144.24 ($34,126.13). Insiders sold a total of 212,533 shares of company stock worth $151,337,073 over the last quarter.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

