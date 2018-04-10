Indivior (LON:INDV) Price Target Raised to GBX 455 at Morgan Stanley

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 450 ($6.36) to GBX 455 ($6.43) in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INDV. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.48) target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($7.07) price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Indivior from GBX 500 ($7.07) to GBX 540 ($7.63) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Indivior currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 515.83 ($7.29).

Indivior stock opened at GBX 391.40 ($5.53) on Tuesday. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.50 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 436.60 ($6.17).

In other Indivior news, insider Shaun Thaxter sold 551,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £2,229,659.84 ($3,151,462.67). Also, insider Mark Crossley sold 130,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £494,598.79 ($699,079.56).

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence worldwide. The company's product candidates focus on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and CNS disorders/schizophrenia.

