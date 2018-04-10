Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,624. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $53,231.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, Director Michael E. J. Phelps sold 18,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $613,836.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Rooney bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 305,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,321,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 365,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,164,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,721,048,000 after buying an additional 2,984,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 22,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 593.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 817,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after buying an additional 699,313 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

