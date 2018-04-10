Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB)

Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.71) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Moss Bros Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

MOSB traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 51.15 ($0.72). 19,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,152. Moss Bros Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.70).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/moss-bros-group-mosb-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

Moss Bros Group Company Profile

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, coats, casual wear, ties, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, pocket squares and handkerchiefs, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, gift shops, cummerbunds, top hats, scarves, gloves, umbrellas, and suit carriers through branded and outlet stores, and online.

Receive News & Ratings for Moss Bros Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moss Bros Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.