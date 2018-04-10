MoSys (MOSY) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media coverage about MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MoSys earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 45.8395162126853 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOSY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 60,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MoSys has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 120.65% and a negative return on equity of 110.60%.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.

