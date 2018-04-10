Motif (MTFB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Motif (LON:MTFB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 106 ($1.50) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 216.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motif in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Northland Capital Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motif in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 101.50 ($1.43).

Shares of MTFB stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.47) on Tuesday. Motif has a 12-month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.75 ($0.73).

About Motif

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is Iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

