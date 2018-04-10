Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

Media stories about Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mplx earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 44.9890693136788 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. 1,583,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,947. Mplx has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $25,646.06, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Mplx had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

