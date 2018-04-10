MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

MSBF stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.10. MSB Financial has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. MSB Financial had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

In other MSB Financial news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman sold 140,137 shares of MSB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $2,519,663.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSB Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.66% of MSB Financial worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About MSB Financial

MSB Financial Corp. is a federally chartered company. The Company’s holding subsidiary is Millington Savings Bank (the Bank), a chartered stock savings bank. The Bank is regulated by the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank is engaged in attracting retail deposits from the general public and using those deposits, together with funds generated from operations principal repayments on securities and loans and borrowed funds for its lending and investing activities.

