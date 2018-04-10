MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) PT Set at $102.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Sunday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $114.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.69.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $5,193.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $768.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 10th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 362,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $34,131,429.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,468,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 19,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $1,820,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,771.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,437 shares of company stock worth $74,083,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

