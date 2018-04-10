MSD Price Up 45.3% This Week (CRYPTO:MSD)

MSD (CURRENCY:MSD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, MSD has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. One MSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MSD has a total market cap of $0.00 and $13,746.00 worth of MSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00754137 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00061212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MSD Profile

MSD’s total supply is 6,088,400,259 coins. The Reddit community for MSD is /r/msdcommunity. The official website for MSD is mymsdspace.com. MSD’s official Twitter account is @msdcommunity.

Buying and Selling MSD

MSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase MSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MSD must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

