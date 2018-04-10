MSG Networks, Inc. (MSGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MSG Networks, Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.64. MSG Networks posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.73 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 40.97%. MSG Networks’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSGN. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on MSG Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSG Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on MSG Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. AXA bought a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MSGN traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 128,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,424. The stock has a market cap of $1,697.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.62.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

