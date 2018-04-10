MSG Networks, Inc. (MSGN) Shares Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks, Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,528 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned 0.15% of MSG Networks worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,981,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,171 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95,210 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 128,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,424. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.62. MSG Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $1,697.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. MSG Networks had a net margin of 40.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/msg-networks-inc-msgn-shares-bought-by-hbk-investments-l-p-updated-updated-updated-updated.html.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.