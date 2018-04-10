MTS (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

MTS (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. VTB Capital lowered MTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTS in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded MTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MTS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MTS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.62 on Monday. MTS has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $10,944.50, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MTS by 19.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,438,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,205 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MTS by 21.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 856,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 153,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MTS by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MTS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,002,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MTS by 175.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTS Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets.

