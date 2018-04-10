MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Goldman Sachs set a €138.00 ($170.37) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €142.00 ($175.31) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($216.05) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC set a €152.00 ($187.65) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($185.19) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €168.00 ($207.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €149.05 ($184.01).

ETR:MTX opened at €137.10 ($169.26) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €114.75 ($141.67) and a twelve month high of €156.80 ($193.58).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

