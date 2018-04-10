Head to Head Survey: ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) vs. Mueller Water Products (MWA)

Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mueller Water Products and ArcelorMittal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Water Products $826.00 million 1.99 $123.30 million $0.44 23.55 ArcelorMittal $68.68 billion 0.46 $4.57 billion $5.34 5.84

ArcelorMittal has higher revenue and earnings than Mueller Water Products. ArcelorMittal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mueller Water Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ArcelorMittal does not pay a dividend. Mueller Water Products pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mueller Water Products and ArcelorMittal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Water Products 1 2 4 0 2.43 ArcelorMittal 0 2 8 0 2.80

Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus target price of $13.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. ArcelorMittal has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Mueller Water Products’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than ArcelorMittal.

Profitability

This table compares Mueller Water Products and ArcelorMittal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Water Products 20.51% 15.25% 5.99% ArcelorMittal 6.65% 12.03% 5.46%

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats ArcelorMittal on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co., Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co. segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants. The Anvil segment manufactures and sources a range of products, including a range of fittings, couplings, hangers and related products. The Mueller Technologies segment offers metering systems, leak detection, pipe condition assessment and other products and services for the water infrastructure industry. The Mueller Technologies segment includes Mueller Systems and Echologics businesses. The Company offers a range of water infrastructure, flow control and piping component system products and services in the United States and Canada.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company's principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. It provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. The company sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization to customers in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

