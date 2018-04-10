Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn (MURGY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase to Buy

JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn (OTCMKTS:MURGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn from a mkt perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group raised Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.91. 131,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,677. Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $37,912.09, a PE ratio of 168.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

