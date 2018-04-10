Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €215.00 ($265.43) price target from analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €205.00 ($253.09) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($271.60) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup set a €194.00 ($239.51) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €223.00 ($275.31) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €201.06 ($248.22).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($246.91).

