Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEURV. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase set a €207.00 ($255.56) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays set a €205.00 ($253.09) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($228.40) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €201.06 ($248.22).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($246.91).

