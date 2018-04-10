Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €202.61 ($250.14).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Commerzbank set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase set a €212.00 ($261.73) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($246.91) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($246.91).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/munchener-ruckvers-meurv-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About Munchener Ruckvers

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.