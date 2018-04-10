Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of R. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after buying an additional 287,241 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 97,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 45,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.77. 476,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3,704.72, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.47. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $90.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

