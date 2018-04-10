Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Cut by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its stake in Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Champion International Paper were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Champion International Paper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,131,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 63,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Champion International Paper by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 29,741 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Champion International Paper by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Champion International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Champion International Paper by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 144,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 43,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Champion International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Champion International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Champion International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Champion International Paper to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $66.00 target price on Champion International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Shares of IP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,994. The firm has a market cap of $21,543.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Champion International Paper has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $66.94.

Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Champion International Paper had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Champion International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Champion International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

