Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.41 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,631,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,979,000 after purchasing an additional 242,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WestRock by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,380,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 135,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in WestRock by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,323,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 259,148 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 target price on shares of WestRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on WestRock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WestRock to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on WestRock from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 7,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $485,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,843,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Voorhees sold 49,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,202,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,503,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,649 shares of company stock valued at $29,964,777. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. 1,347,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,983.72, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. WestRock has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. WestRock had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

