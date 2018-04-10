CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Boosted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 615.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,301,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,295 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,179,000. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in CSX by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,882,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,558,000 after buying an additional 1,366,709 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CSX by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after buying an additional 1,034,029 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,241,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $63.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,123,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,408. The company has a market cap of $47,747.66, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 47.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

