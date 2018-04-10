Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Lowered by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 561,347 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,929,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,680,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,757,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,274,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,542,000 after purchasing an additional 516,427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $1,032,467.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total value of $323,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,228. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.74. 1,037,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $61,230.09, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $238.22 and a 12 month high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Argus raised Northrop Grumman to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

WARNING: “Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Lowered by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-sells-4750-shares-of-northrop-grumman-co-noc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.