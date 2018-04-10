Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 29,860 Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,366,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,001,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,984,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,117,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,395,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens set a $62.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Shares of EHC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. 620,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,344. Encompass Health Corp has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

