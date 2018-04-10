Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Takes Position in IBM (IBM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in IBM by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $3,548,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in IBM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,552,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,198,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138,700.25, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. IBM has a 52 week low of $139.13 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded IBM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

