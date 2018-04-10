MUSE (MUSE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $414.00

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One MUSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00009936 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. MUSE has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and $414.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00763567 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00174983 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068427 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MUSE Profile

MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for MUSE is peertracks.com.

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to buy MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

