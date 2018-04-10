MUSE Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 18th. One MUSE coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00010259 BTC on popular exchanges. MUSE has a market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $669.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MUSE has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00746286 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00178909 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038744 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MUSE Coin Profile

MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. MUSE’s official website is peertracks.com.

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to purchase MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

