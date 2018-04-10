MustangCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $123,509.00 (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, MustangCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. MustangCoin has a market cap of $123,509.00 and $841.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MustangCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00085593 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 334.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About MustangCoin

MustangCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

MustangCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

