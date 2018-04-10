MVC Capital (MVC) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

“With liquidity from the F3Q17 sale of its largest investment and a solid pipeline of yield investments, MVC appears to us to be well positioned to transition its investment portfolio allocation to a higher percentage of yield investments, and thereby cover its quarterly dividend of $0.15. In F1Q18, net originations of yield investments were solid (but below our expectations), and the restructuring of a large investment contributed to a reduction in the percentage of yield investments to 55%, from 60% (though this investment had already been on non-accrual).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Ladenburg Thalmann began coverage on shares of MVC Capital in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:MVC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 11,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,674. The company has a quick ratio of 41.20, a current ratio of 41.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 108.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. analysts expect that MVC Capital will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 956,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,569,990.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 943,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,655.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $476,005 in the last 90 days. 10.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MVC Capital by 86.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 89,985 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 481,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MVC Capital during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of MVC Capital during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc (MVCFS).

