Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo upgraded Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Myers Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

MYE traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,871. The company has a market cap of $713.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.77. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,185. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,856,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 639,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

