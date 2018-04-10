BB&T Securities LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of Mylan (MYL)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its position in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mylan by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,185,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 46,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 27.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 75.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 153.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,447,000 after buying an additional 896,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs boosted their target price on shares of Mylan from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.02.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Mylan has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20,344.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $309,390.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Coury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $2,170,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,287 shares of company stock worth $11,034,960. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/mylan-myl-shares-sold-by-bbt-securities-llc-updated.html.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.