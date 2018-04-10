Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MYGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,955.81, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.72 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 37,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,515,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,533 shares of company stock worth $2,133,272. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

