Mysterium Achieves Market Cap of $6.98 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 18th. Mysterium has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $161,776.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005336 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui and IDEX. During the last week, Mysterium has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00751678 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00181570 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00055295 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,429,024 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

