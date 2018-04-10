Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) by 292.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 753,623 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nabors Industries worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 346,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 166,847 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 556,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8,354.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,436,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,145 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Stephens began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

NYSE:NBR traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,408,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,885. The firm has a market cap of $2,110.95, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.35 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.72%.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

