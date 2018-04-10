Nano One Day Volume Reaches $6.90 Million (CRYPTO:NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00071036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Mercatox, BitGrail and Kucoin. Nano has a total market capitalization of $647.30 million and $6.90 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,847.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.10 or 0.06084540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.18 or 0.09522220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.01668570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.02416350 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00199769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00599591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.68 or 0.02642060 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks.

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, Kucoin, BitGrail, RightBTC and Mercatox. It is not possible to purchase Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

